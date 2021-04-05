BOSTON (WHDH) - Massachusetts residents looking to get their cars inspected will have to wait at least until Wednesday after a malware attack affected one of the Registry of Motor Vehicles’ vendors.

The RMV says the statewide inspection program will be down through Tuesday while the Applus technical team and third-party specialists work to return the program to full service that is secure and safe.

“The RMV continues to urge its vendor, Applus Technologies, to provide a timeline to resolution and confirmation of the extent of this nationwide system outage impacting citizens in need of a vehicle inspection, and the small businesses who run inspection stations in MA,” the state agency said in a statement Sunday.

The RMV says that it has asked law enforcement to hold off on ticketing drivers with expired stickers.

