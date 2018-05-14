BOSTON (AP/WHDH) — A Dorchester man who forced a school bus to stop on a busy interstate and jumped on the hood of the vehicle has lost his driver’s license.

The Registry of Motor Vehicles suspended 42-year-old Kevin Crowe’s license at the request of state police. Registry officials attributed the suspension to “an immediate threat/medical.”

A bus dash cam captured the episode on the Massachusetts Turnpike in Newton earlier this month.

The bus driver, Joe Rizoli, says Crowe asked why the bus windows were tinted and if any students were on board. There were none.

Rizoli eventually maneuvered around Crowe’s car and drove away.

Crowe said was worried because could not see any children and was just “being a concerned citizen.”

“I wanted to make sure that the passengers of that bus were safe,” Crowe told 7News. “I looked through the front windshield because that was the only window which was not so tinted.”

He has been summoned to court to face charges.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. The Associated Press contributed to this report. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)