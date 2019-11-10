Road in Cambridge closed as firefighters extinguish 2-alarm duplex fire

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A road was temporarily closed in Cambridge Sunday morning as fire crews battled a blaze in a 3-story duplex.
Crews responding to a reported fire on Cambridge Street around 8:45 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, fire officials said.
Cambridge Street remains closed between First and Third streets until units clear from the scene.
There were no reported injuries.
The cause of the fire remains under investigation.
