Road in Cambridge closed as firefighters extinguish 2-alarm duplex fire

CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A road was temporarily closed in Cambridge Sunday morning as fire crews battled a blaze in a 3-story duplex.

Crews responding to a reported fire on Cambridge Street around 8:45 a.m. found smoke coming from the building, fire officials said.

Cambridge Street remains closed between First and Third streets until units clear from the scene.

There were no reported injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Update on 2nd alarm Box 2-13 for 149 & 151 Cambridge St: fire has been knocked down, companies are starting to make up. pic.twitter.com/hXD9Bxhig6 — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) November 10, 2019

While the fire has been knocked down, Cambridge Street remains closed from First Street to Third Street until Units clear from the scene. #CambMA https://t.co/VgxCUDfec2 — Cambridge Police👮🏽 (@CambridgePolice) November 10, 2019

Working fire has been ordered for 151 Cambridge St, a 3 story, wood-frame, duplex. Command reports smoke showing. https://t.co/P4vtes2lyV — Cambridge Fire Dept. (@CambridgeMAFire) November 10, 2019

