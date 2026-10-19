NEWTON, MASS. (WHDH) - One person was hurt in a stabbing in Newton Monday afternoon that police said was the result of a road rage incident.

Newton police responded to Drumlin Road at approximately 2 p.m. for a report of a stabbing that occurred as the result of a road rage incident. Police said the victim was taken to Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston with non-life-threatening injuries to his abdomen.

The suspect was arrested outside his home in Boston, police said. Their identity has not been released.

The incident remains under investigation by the Newton Police Department.

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