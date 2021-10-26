Deputies arrested a road rage suspect who was caught on video attacking a truck driver in the middle of a highway in Harris County, Texas.

Stephen Sahr, 41, was taken into custody Monday on charges of assault and deadly conduct, according to the Harris County Constable’s Office.

Video of the alleged road rage incident showed Sahr pulling out in front of a truck on Interstate 45 before stopping in the middle of the highway and getting out of his vehicle, the constable’s office said.

He then approaches the truck, opens the cab door, and punches the driver in the face.

Sahr then got back in his vehicle before driving away.

At the time of his arrest, the constable’s office says Sahr was out on bond in connection with another road rage incident.

He allegedly fired a shotgun during a confrontation on the Eastex Freeway back in May.

