Rob Gronkowski among 6 Pats players who won’t play against Bears

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski will not play in Sunday’s game against the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots downgraded Gronkowski to out after it was reported that he didn’t travel with the team, according to a post on the team’s Twitter page.

Defensive end John Simon, defensive lineman Geno Grissom, tackle Marcus Cannon, tight end Jake Hollister, offensive lineman Brian Schwenke and defensive lineman Keionta Davis are also inactive.

