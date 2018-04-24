Rob Gronkowski confirms he will be returning to Patriots in 2018

(WHDH) — New England Patriots star tight end Rob Gronkowski confirmed in an Instagram post Tuesday that he will be back with the Pats for the 2018 season.

“I met with coach today and informed him I will be back for the 2018 season with the Pats. I have been working out, staying in shape and feel great. Looking forward to another championship run,” Gronkowski said.

Gronkowski cast doubt on his future with the team following Super Bowl LII, when he said that he would be taking time to reevaluate his future. Several subsequent reports said the NFL All-Pro was considering a possible jump to Hollywood or the WWE.

Gronkowski caught 69 passes and scored eight touchdowns last season.

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)