Rob Gronkowski returns to practice, expected to play Sunday vs. Packers

FOXBOROUGH, MASS. (WHDH) - All-Pro tight end Rob Gronkowski returned to practice Friday and is expected to take the field Sunday night when the New England Patriots battle Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers at Gillette Stadium.

Gronkowski, a limited participant in Friday’s practice, was officially listed as questionable to play due to back and ankle injuries. He sat out Thursday’s practice.

The 29-year-old has only one touchdown catch this season but quarterback Tom Brady says everyone on the offense has to be better.

“I don’t think we’ve played our best offensively over the last eight games,” he said. “Our best football is ahead of us if we work hard at and that’s what our goal is.”

Offensive linemen Shaq Mason (calf) and Brian Schwenke (foot) have been ruled out.

Other notable players who were listed as questionable include tackle Trent Brown (ankle), wide receivers Julian Edelman (ankle) and Josh Gordon (hamstring), running back Sony Michel (knee) and linebacker Dont’a Hightower (knee).

(Copyright (c) 2018 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)