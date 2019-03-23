Robert Kraft apologizes in first public statement since being charged in Florida sex sting

BOSTON (WHDH) - New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft apologized Saturday in his first public statement since he was charged with two counts of soliciting prostitution in Florida.

The written statement was the first issued since the 77-year-old billionaire pleaded not guilty to the two misdemeanor counts.

“In deference to the judicial process, I have remained silent these past several weeks. To correct some of the misinformation surrounding this matter, my attorney made his first public comments Friday night. I would like to use this opportunity to say something that I have wanted to say for weeks,” Kraft wrote. “I am truly sorry. I know I have hurt and disappointed my family, my close friends, my co-workers, our fans and many others who rightfully hold me to a higher standard.”

The statement continued, “Throughout my life, I have always tried to do the right thing. The last thing I would ever want to do is disrespect another human being. I have extraordinary respect for women; my morals and my soul were shaped by the most wonderful woman, the love of my life, who I was blessed to have as my partner for 50 years. As I move forward, I hope to continue to use the platform with which I have been blessed to help others and to try to make a difference. I expect to be judged not by my words, but by my actions. And through those actions, I hope to regain your confidence and respect.”

Kraft is slated to be arraigned on March 28.

#BREAKING: #Patriots owner Robert Kraft releases first statement since being charged in the Florida sex sting operation. Kraft has pleaded Not Guilty. #7News pic.twitter.com/9amDtVO5J3 — Justin Dougherty (@DoughertyJC) March 23, 2019

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)