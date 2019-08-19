Rockland man wins $1M ‘Cashword’ Mass. lotto prize

A Rockland man is the sixth $1 million prize winner in the Massachusetts State Lottery’s “$5,000,000 100X Cashword” scratch ticket game.

Luis Silva chose the cash option on his prize and received a one-time payment of $650,000 (before taxes). He plans on putting a portion of his winnings toward home renovations.

He bought his winning ticket at Stadium Gulf on Washington Street in Foxborough. The store will receive a $10,000 bonus for its sale of the ticket.

Two $5 million prizes and nine additional $1 million prizes remain unclaimed in the $20 instant game.