ROCKLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A nursing home in Rockland gifted their fire department a brand-new, fully equipped SUV as a thank you for rescuing residents during a fire at the facility last November.

Rockland firefighters rescued more than 100 people during a fire at the Webster Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center on November 29, 2025.

“Rockland Fire Department responded not only with professionalism, expertise, and disregard for their own safety, but with compassion, patience, leadership, and an incredible commitment to the safety of our residents,” said Todd Funk, Administrator at Webster Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

The SUV joins the department’s fleet of emergency vehicles, and is equipped with radios and other life-saving equipment.

“Our budgets are thin. They are stretched. We aren’t always able to affort the luxuries that make our job that much easier,” said Rockland Fire Chief Scott Duffey.

Webster Park Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center staff said the firefighters went the extra mile, and even sang to the residents while carrying them out of the building during the fire. No one was hurt.

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