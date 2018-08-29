LOS ANGELES (WHDH) - The Los Angeles mayor announced that Rodeo Road will be renamed after former President Barack Obama.
The 3.5 mile street will soon take on its new name as Obama Boulevard following a city council vote.
“We’re thrilled that Angelenos and visitors will forever be reminded of the legacy of President @BarackObama when traveling across L.A.,” Mayor Eric Garcetti tweeted.
The final council vote was made on the day that Obama became the first African-American presidential nominee for a major political party back in 2008.
