Roller coaster derails, drops 2 riders 30 feet; 6 injured

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. (AP) — Six people have been taken to a hospital after a roller coaster in Florida derailed, leaving some riders dangling 34 feet (10 meters) above the ground.

News outlets quote the Daytona Beach Fire Department’s Twitter account as saying two riders fell to the ground from the ride at Daytona Beach Boardwalk Thursday night. It says a total of 10 riders were rescued. It says the extent of their injuries wasn’t immediately known.

The Daytona Beach Police tweeted that it was assisting the fire department.

