BARNSTABLE, MASS. (WHDH) - A rollover crash prompted officials to shut down both sides of Route 6A in Barnstable on Friday morning.

Officers arriving at the scene around 9:30 a.m. found the sedan overturned in a marsh off of Route 6A.

Crews were forced to cut through the windshield in order to extricate the 66-year-old driver before transporting her to Cape Cod Hospital.

She is expected to survive.

Those who witnessed the frightening crash said the car briefly caught fire.

“The car, when it originally went over went up in a puff of smoke and a flame,” Joe Leary said. “That all went out once it got in the water here.”

Leary said he jumped in to help until emergency crews could arrive.

“We held the car to make sure it didn’t roll over any further,” he said.

Traffic was shut down in both directions while crews worked to clear the scene.

No additional information has been released.

