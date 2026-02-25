KINGSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A roof collapsed at the former Sacred Heart High School in Kingston Tuesday.

Fire officials said the weight of the snow likely caused the cave in.

“When we showed up, it is an old school that’s been out of service for a few years now, and this was the gymnasium and the sports activities area,” said John Bartlett of the Kingston Fire Department. “It appears that the gymnasium area has collapsed and we have half the building has collapsed in on itself.”

Nobody was hurt in the collapse.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)