SAUGUS, MASS. (WHDH) - Drivers were asked to avoid Route 1 northbound in Saugus early Friday morning after a tractor-trailer crash led to a fuel spill near the Walnut Street overpass.

In a social media post at 6:06 a.m., MassDOT said the crash caused a shutdown close by the Continental Restaurant. There also appeared to be another crash involving a police cruiser within the backup around 6 a.m., though details on that incident have not yet been released.

In #Saugus Route 1 NB crash cleanup continues near the Walnut Street interchange in Saugus. Fuel spill on pavement has to be addressed — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) November 11, 2022

By 6:50 a.m., the crash involving the cruiser was cleared, while an hour later, one lane on Rte 1 was reopened to traffic as crews continued their cleanup work.

By 9:30 a.m., all crews had cleared the roadway and traffic was flowing normally.

Authorities have not yet confirmed whether there were any injuries in either crash.

