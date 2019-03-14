Route 2 in Templeton closed as family of bears is relocated from den in median

TEMPLETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Route 2 in Templeton has been shut down as Massachusetts Environmental Police work to relocate a family of bears from their den in the median, officials said.

Lanes on the eastbound and westbound side of the highway at exits 19 and 20 are closed, according to Massachusetts State Police.

Motorists are being urged to avoid the area.

The road will remain closed as long as necessary to allow crews a chance to safely remove the animals.

