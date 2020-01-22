Roxbury resident charged after police find several firearms, ammunition

BOSTON (WHDH) - A 20-year-old Roxbury resident is facing several charges after members of Boston’s Youth Violence Strike Force executed a search warrant and recovered several firearms, ammunition, and a bullet-resistant vest from their home.

Taron Hamilton was arrested Tuesday on charges including two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm with an obliterated serial number, unlawful possession of ammunition, and improper storage of a large-capacity firearm, according to Boston police.

Hamilton was nabbed after members of the city’s strike force executed a search warrant near Brinton Street around 8 a.m., police said.

As a result of the search warrant, officers recovered a Ruger SR9 with an attached laser scope loaded with six rounds of live ammunition, a Glock 19 firearm loaded with ten rounds of live ammunition, a Mossberg .22 rifle with a scope, a second Mossberg .22 rifle, 22 .45 caliber rounds of live ammunition, 39 9mm rounds of live ammunition, and a bullet-resistant vest.

Hamilton is expected to appear in Roxbury District Court.

