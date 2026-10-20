CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Roxy’s arcade in Cambridge is shutting down until further notice after the business says an employee misappropriated tens of thousands of dollars.

The owners said when the employee was fired they found out the indivudal had failed to pay thousands of dollars to vendors.

Roxy’s says it plans to turn the space into something else, writing on social media:

“We want to turn this setback into something active, generous, and community driven. We want to keep our team working, keep this space alive, and find new ways for people to come together here.”

Despite the arcade closing — the Central Square restaurant remains open and their food trucks are still operating.

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