Royal Caribbean sending ship full of food, water, generators to Bahamas

(WHDH) — Royal Caribbean is preparing to send its fleet to assist Bahamian residents impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which battered the island with devastating winds and widespread flooding.
The cruise line announced that it’s working with the Bahamian government and the Bahamas Feeding Network to deliver 43,000 water bottles, 10,000 meals, generators, and assorted supplies.
(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)