Royal Caribbean sending ship full of food, water, generators to Bahamas

(WHDH) — Royal Caribbean is preparing to send its fleet to assist Bahamian residents impacted by Hurricane Dorian, which battered the island with devastating winds and widespread flooding.

The cruise line announced that it’s working with the Bahamian government and the Bahamas Feeding Network to deliver 43,000 water bottles, 10,000 meals, generators, and assorted supplies.

We’re with you Bahamas. In the wake of Dorian, we’re mobilizing our fleet to help those who need it. In partnership with the Bahamian government & The Bahamas Feeding Network tomorrow we’ll deliver +43k water bottles, 10k meals, generators, supplies & we’re just getting started. pic.twitter.com/inTc7RDAJn — Royal Caribbean (@RoyalCaribbean) September 5, 2019

