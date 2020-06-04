Rutland detective who died from coronavirus laid to rest

RUTLAND, MASS. (WHDH) - A Rutland police detective who passed away after a “courageous and well-fought” battle with coronavirus was laid to rest on Thursday.

Detective John D. Songy, 48, of Leicester, died late last month due to COVID-19 complications, according to the Rutland Police Department.

Members of the department escorted Songy’s casket to St. Patrick’s Church as members of the community lined the street to pay respects to the eight-year veteran.

“We wish to extend our sincerest condolences to Detective Songy’s family during this difficult time and we would like to thank the community for the generous outpouring of support that John, his family, and the department have received throughout this ordeal,” police said when they announced Songy’s death on May 29.

