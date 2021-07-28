WORCESTER, MASS. (WHDH) - Saint Vincent Hospital in Worcester is scaling back services as the nurses strike surpasses 20 weeks.

The hospital announced Wednesday that it has become unsustainable to maintain all of the services that it has been providing since the strike began back in March.

Beginning Monday, the hospital will be scaling back inpatient and outpatient capacity in the following areas:

Inpatient staffed beds will be temporarily reduced by 80 beds, including: Two of eight medical/surgical units and a surge unit, 29 percent of medical/surgical capacity One progressive care unit, 25 percent of critical care capacity Ten inpatient psychiatry beds, 50 percent of inpatient psychiatry capacity

Procedural areas will be temporarily reduced by eight rooms, 26 percent of procedural rooms, including reductions in the operating room, cardiac catheterization lab, endoscopy and interventional radiology

Select outpatient services will be temporarily closed, including: Cardiac rehab Wound care



The hospital says it will maintain a fully staffed emergency department and will work closely with patients and providers to complete planned treatments, and reschedule elective care.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)