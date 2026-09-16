SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The Massachusetts Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (MSPCA) at Northeast Animal Shelter in Salem is asking for water donations after a nearby water main break cut off their supply Wednesday.

Staff at the shelter said the urgent call is not only for animals, but for technicians to scrub for surgeries. They said the shelter was trying to stay open and operating as normal as possible during the repairs.

“This morning we were doing our daily care and all of a sudden the hoses stopped working, and we really rely on water to fill bowls and clean kennels and stuff,” said Sydney Striebel, Lead Animal Welfare Specialist at the MSPCA Northeast.

Residents were quick to answer the call; one woman said she went to the nearest grocery store and bought as many gallons of water as her shopping cart could hold.

“I put as many as the buggy could hold, and then I went up and had to ring each one of them up separately, but that’s okay!” said Betsy Ganglani, who donated water. “I had room for more, but I just didn’t know if I could carry it.”

Staff said it is thanks to donations, like those from Ganglani, that allowed them to continue offering their services.

“This community is incredible. When we need adopters, or when we need food for our food pantries, this community comes together. So I’m surprised and happy, but I’m not shocked,” Striebel said.

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