Salem reducing MBTA service, adding parking restrictions in effort to keep Halloween revelers away

SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll announced Wednesday that the city plans to reduce MBTA commuter rail service, enforce a number of new parking restrictions, and close businesses early in an effort to keep Halloween revelers away from the haunted hotspot amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

“Ordinarily, there is no better place to celebrate Halloween than Salem. Our first priority from the outset of this pandemic has been keeping residents, employees, and visitors healthy and safe,” Driscoll said. “To help ensure we can meet that goal, we are taking action to limit the number of people who will be in Salem on Halloween and the day prior.”

Visitors who are planning to come to Salem in the coming weekends should postpone their visit, in part, because trains outbound from Boston will not stop at Salem station on Oct. 23 and Oct. 30 between 7 p.m. and 11:30 p.m. or Oct. 24, Oct. 25, and Oct. 31 between 11 a.m. and 11 p.m., according to Driscoll.

All city parking garages and lots will also close to entering traffic at 2 p.m. on Oct. 23 and at 12 p.m. on Oct. 24, Oct. 25, Oct. 30, Oct. 31, and Nov. 1. Salem residents with reserved parking spaces or who live downtown and any downtown business employee with proof of employment may enter and park in the garages at any time.

The MBTA garage will have restricted access for local parking and all privately operated parking lots have been ordered to close as well.

Illegally parked vehicles in residential parking areas will be ticketed and towed.

All downtown businesses have been asked to utilize reservations and to close or limit activity by 8 p.m. on Oct. 23 and Oct. 24 to help mitigate crowds. The city has also ordered mandatory 8 p.m. closures of all downtown businesses on Oct. 30 and Oct. 31.

“I really feel like the fun police here, right? It’s the cats-are-biting-the-dogs sorts of scenarios. We are normally imploring people to take the trains and working with the MBTA to get more trains here. We are normally working to accommodate parking, make sure people know where to park, and how to park,” Driscoll said. “So the activities we’re taking really telling folks, ‘this isn’t the year to come, put it off until another time period and certainly do not come without a plan at all,’ is unprecedented for us and I think it speaks to the times when.”

The Salem Police Department plans to implement a traffic control plan in approximately 15 locations throughout the city to assist non-residents in exiting the area.

Fines for noise violations, resident parking violations, and public intoxication will be tripled through the end of October.

All haunted happening events have already been canceled and all venues are working with limited occupancy.

