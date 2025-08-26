SALISBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Greeted by Governor Maura Healey, Tuesday was a memorable day at the beach in Salisbury, where a World War II U.S. Army Veteran received quite the honor.

The lifeguard station in Salisbury was officially renamed the “Robert ‘Boots’ Chouinard Lifeguard Station.”

Chouinard, a 101-year-old war and local hero, spoke about what it meant to him.

“I’m so happy, I just can’t believe it’s me,” Chouinard said.

Chouinard started lifeguarding at Salisbury Beach after graduating high school in 1943.

“I just hope that they all stay in shape,” Chouinard said on giving advice to the next generation of lifeguards.

“I grew up knowing ‘Boots’ Chouinard,” Governor Maura Healey said. “Knowing what he’s all about. Knowing he represents the greatest of the greatest generation.”

Chouinard’s nickname “Boots” dates back to his childhood, given after a trip to the shore in oversized winter boots. The name has stuck for nearly a century.

“‘Boots’ represents so much about what is good in our society,” State Senator Bruce Tarr said. “He represents self sacrifice, he represents commitment to our country and military service.”

Now this veteran, lifeguard, school teacher, and newspaper columnist is soaking up an honor that’s beyond deserved for a grandfather of eight and a great grandfather of nine.

“He’s very kind and wonderful,” Sawyer Chouinard said, Robert’s great-granddaughter said about him.

“He’s always been such a wonderful figure in our community, so to finally have something dedicated to him while he’s still here with us, and can enjoy it, is such a blessing,” Devon Chouinard said, Robert’s granddaughter.

Chouinard shared his secret to success at 101-years-old.

“I never stopped moving,” Chouinard said.

