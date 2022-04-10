BOSCAWEN, N.H. (WHDH) - Salons across Massachusetts and New Hampshire offered haircuts to raise money for Boston Children’s Hospital Sunday.

All proceeds from the HAIRraising event go to the hospital’s Heart Center. Salon owners said they were glad to donate their time and skills to a good cause.

“I think it’s a wonderful thing to give back to someone else,” said Cynthia Kenefick, owner of Cynthia K Salon.

