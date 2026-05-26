BOSTON (WHDH) - Sal’s Pizza teamed up with Best Buddies Tuesday, allowing participants to make pizza at the shop before getting to hand out slices at Fenway Park ahead of the Red Sox game.

The buddies worked alongside employees at Sal’s Pizza on Brookline Avenue ahead of the annual Best Buddies Challenge: Hyannis Port on Saturday.

The Best Buddies Challenge supports Best Buddies International, a global volunteer movement that creates opportunities for friendships, integrated employment, leadership development, inclusive living, and support for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. 7NEWS has been a proud partner with Best Buddies for years.

Organizers said the event with Sal’s was part of the Red Sox’ disability pride celebration.

“Inclusion in our workforce is so important. It creates a really amazing ripple affect. You see folks becoming more accommodating, and more aware of our friends with all sorts of different needs. It really benefits people with and without disabilities in making a better work culture, and including people with disabilities,” said an event organizer.

Sal’s Pizza is also running a campaign to raise money for the Best Buddies program. Customers can donate whenever they purchase a slice.

“We’re finding ways to get together with Best Buddies, raising money for Best Buddies,” said Sal Lupoli Jr., Growth & Operations Manager at Sal’s Pizza. “Not only doing these fun promotional things, but really want to be apart of Best Buddies and their success as well.”

The buddies who participated in Tuesday’s event said they are grateful for the opportunity.

“I’ve been apart of the Best Buddies job program for 15-20 years,” said Chris Harrington. “It’s been awesome, it has given me confidence, and it has given me a good, outgoing life.”

“If i hadn’t known about Best Buddies, I don’t know where I would be today,” said Andre Williams.

Sal’s Pizza has also committed to hiring employees through the Best Buddies job program.

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