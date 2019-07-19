Saratoga Horse Race, NY Triathlon cancelled due to excessive heat

NEW YORK (WHDH) - Officials have made the decision to cancel Saturday’s Saratoga Horse Race and Sunday’s New York City Triathalon due to extreme heat.

The New York Racing Association is saying this is the responsible thing to do.

Saratoga Springs is expected to see a high of 110 degrees.

The heatwave is also too dangerous for athletes to participate in the triathlon.

New York City Mayor Bill De Blasio warns residents to take the heatwave seriously.

“I want to emphasize to everyone, this is a very, very difficult situation. Everyone’s got to take it seriously,” De Blasio said. “This is a potentially dangerous weather situation for a number of New Yorkers.”

The heatwave in New York is not expected to break for several days, likewise in Massachusetts.

(Copyright (c) 2019 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)