Scientists discover new aquatic creature that moves like hot air balloon

(WHDH) — A NOAA Fisheries team has discovered a new aquatic creature that has long tentacles and moves like hot air balloon.

Scientists stumbled upon a new species of comb jelly during a virtual exploration two-and-a-half miles below sea level near Puerto Rico, officials said in news release.

A remotely operated vehicle captured high-definition video of the gelatinous blob.

While the dive took place in 2015, researchers needed time to confirm the discovery because it was based solely on video evidence, according to the NOAA.

“We didn’t have sample collection capabilities on the ROV at the time. Even if we had the equipment, there would have been very little time to process the animal because gelatinous animals don’t preserve very well; ctenophores are even worse than jellyfish in this regard. High-quality video and photography were crucial for describing this new species,” NOAA Fisheries scientist Allen Collins explained.

Scientist Mike Ford added that the comb jelly exhibited some fascinating behavior.

“The ctenophore has long tentacles, and we observed some interesting movement. It moved like a hot air balloon attached to the seafloor on two lines, maintaining a specific altitude above the seafloor,” Ford said. “Whether it’s attached to the seabed, we’re not sure. We did not observe direct attachment during the dive, but it seems like the organism touches the seafloor.”

Scientists are still working to determine the role that comb jellies play in the ecosystem.

