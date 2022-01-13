(WHDH) — Researchers say there are compounds in cannabis that may be able to help protect against COVID-19.

A new study out of Oregon claims that in the lab, two compounds prevented the virus that causes COVID-19 from penetrating healthy human cells. Both compounds are commonly found in hemp.

The scientists say their study did not involve trying out the cannabis protection method on people.

