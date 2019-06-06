Scituate boat fire that injured 13 ruled accidental

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - A raging boat fire in Scituate Tuesday that resulted in five people being rescued from the harbor and seven first responders being injured has been ruled accidental, officials say.

The 24-foot Seaswirl Striper boat had just refueled at the Scituate Marina on 48 Jericho Road, and investigators believe that the blowers, which help vapors dissipate, had not been run for sufficient time before starting the engine, and the gasoline vapors ignited, according to the Department of Fire Services.

The fire spread to the marine fueling facility where staff cut off the flow of gasoline and used several fire extinguishers to unsuccessfully fight the fire.

Harbormaster staff towed the floating, burning boat away from the marine fuel dock, reducing considerable damage to the marina and adjacent boats.

Five people on the boat and seven first responders were injured.

The family jumped into the water and were rescued by another boater and brought to shore.

A man and a boy were taken to Boston hospitals for treatment for burn injuries.

During the investigation, it was determined that the operator had no formal boating safety education, which could have significantly reduced the possibility of the fire.

