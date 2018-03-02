SCITUATE, MA (WHDH) - Officials declared a state of emergency for Scituate as a powerful nor’easter moves in.

The town is underwater and conditions are only expected to worsen as the day progresses. Many roads and parking lots are impassable.

Waves said to be higher than two-story homes are battering the area.

Look at this: The water up to top of fences in #Scituate. A lady just told me this is the worst she’s seen it in 60 years and is leaving! @7News pic.twitter.com/jjsYKHEwS1 — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) March 2, 2018

Very bad in Scituate. Waves higher than 2 story homes! @7News pic.twitter.com/Oe51UbXb0y — Alex DiPrato 7News (@AlexDiPrato) March 2, 2018

Residents are still recovering from January’s powerful storm that flooded the seacoast town.

“We are urging those residents in the areas that are subject to flooding to evacuate by 10 a.m. (Friday). Once those tides come up, we don’t anticipate that we’ll be able to access those areas again until sometime Saturday,” said James Boudreau, Scituate Town Administrator.

Town officials are warning that while they have emergency vehicles standing by, they may not be able to get to people if they run into trouble.

“Many of these coastal roads, we expect to become covered in anywhere from two to four feet of sand and cobble and debris. There’s a good chance, because of the tide coming out and the next one coming in, they’re not going to get cleared,” said Police Chief Michael Stewart.

Officials have opened a shelter at Scituate High School for those stuck in the storm. The state of emergency will last through 10 a.m. Sunday.

Marshfield was seeing similar conditions. Parking lots were flooded out as waves battered the coast.

High tide sent water cascading down Ocean Drive, leaving an SUV stuck in a ditch.

No injuries were reported. Front-end loaders are working to clear the area.

