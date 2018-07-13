Scituate park closed after detonation cords, blasting caps found

SCITUATE, MASS. (WHDH) - Officials in Scituate are warning the public after detonation cords and blasting caps were found at Conservation Park.

The park was closed Friday and the Massachusetts State Bomb Squad was called in to detonate the recovered caps in a controlled environment.

Authorities said police and fire crews focused on an area off the Driftway and worked throughout the day to collect and dispose of the items located along the North River.

“They are hazardous, we do not want people to touch them,” Deputy Fire Cheif Mark Thompson said. “If anybody sees them we want them to call us immediately and we will retrieve them.”

Police say the park was ordered closed out of an abundance of caution.

The park has since been reopened to the public.

Anyone with information about who may have left the blasting caps in the area is asked to call Scituate police.

