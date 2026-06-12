BOSTON (WHDH) - A Scottish man completed a more than 3,500-mile walking journey from Los Angeles to Boston in time to watch his beloved team in the FIFA World Cup at Boston Stadium, and to raise money for men’s mental health awareness.

Craig Ferguson started walking 109 days ago, showing off his Scottish pride by wearing a kilt throughout the entire trek. He was greeted at his finish line at Boston Common by a massive crowd of fellow Scotland fans lined up for hugs, hand shakes, and fist bumps. Bagpipe players also escorted him through the area to make him feel welcome.

Ferguson raised more than $1 million pounds and counting. He said the once-in-a-life-time journey is something he will never forget.

“It’s what dreams are made of, and honestly I never believed, at times, that it would happen,” Ferguson said. “Here are we are. Not only have I set out to do what I said and walk across America in a kilt, but raise a million pounds for mental health support in Scotland that will save lives.”

His mother was also in Boston to see him cross his finish line.

“I’m the proudest mom in America today,” said Jordan Ferguson, Craig’s mother.

Ferguson said while he won’t rule out taking on another walking journey again someday, he’s ready to now relax and cheer on the Scotland national football team take on the Haiti national football team at Boston Stadium Saturday night. This marks Scotland’s first World Cup appearance since 1998.

“When there’s a case for mental health support in Scotland I’ll go out and do it, whether thats walking long distances, or whether that’s trying to go a different avenue, I dont know yet, but definitely just focus on the World Cup and enjoying it,” he said.

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