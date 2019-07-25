‘Seal, fin, eruption of blood’: Shark spotted feeding 70 feet off Cape Cod beach

TRURO, MASS. (WHDH) - Some beachgoers soaking up the sun on Cape Cod say they witnessed a shark attack a seal in the water just feet from the shoreline on Thursday morning.

Witnesses saw a “seal, a fin and an eruption of blood” in the water just south of Head of the Meadow in Truro, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

The conservancy says the reported attack happened about 70 feet off the beach.

It’s not clear if the beach has been closed to swimming.

No additional information was immediately available.

