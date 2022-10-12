BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - A seal-focused crossing sign has been installed in Beverly, in honor of the city’s recent, persistent guest.

The “Seal Xing” sign was installed in the office park near Shoe Pond, where Shoebert the seal appeared last month.

Rescuers worked for days to get Shoebert out of the pond, until he waddled out of the pond and “turned himself in” at the nearby police station under the cover of night.

“The seal crossing was a great way, a tongue-in-cheek subtle way to reinforce the story,” Jim Trudeau, designer of the seal Xing sign, said. “And who knows, maybe Shoebert does come back for a visit and we want to make sure he’s safe as he works his way through the parking area.”

Once rescuers were able to get ahold of Shoebert, the seal was taken to Mystic Aquarium in Connecticut. He was then released just last week off of Rhode Island with a tracking device.

As 7NEWS previously reported, officials at Mystic noticed Shoebert’s travels heading northward, and said he may be following the trails of past seal travelers all the way up to Maine or Canada.

Should he stay in the North Shore, the city of Beverly will be ready for his return.

