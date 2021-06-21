PROVINCETOWN, MASS. (WHDH) - A dead seal with a shark bite was found on a beach on Cape Cod over the weekend amid a recent flurry of great white sightings.

The seal’s remains were discovered on Race Point Beach in Provincetown on Saturday, according to the Atlantic White Shark Conservancy’s Sharktivity app.

Head of the Meadow Beach in Truro was temporality closed to swimming on both Saturday and Sunday following shark sightings, according to town officials. There was also a confirmed sighting off Coast Guard beach on Sunday.

On Friday, a shark was spotted feeding on a seal carcass just east of Monomoy.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)