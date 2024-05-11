SALEM, MASS. (WHDH) - The US Coast Guard is supporting a search mission after a boat was found against the rocks at Little Misery Island off Salem on Saturday.

The search was launched after the boat was found on the rocks, according to Tow Boat US,

It’s unclear what caused the boat to crash against the rocks or if there was anyone aboard at the time.

No additional information was immediately available.

