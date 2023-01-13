COHASSET, MASS. (WHDH) - Search warrants connected to the disappearance of Ana Walshe, a mother of three last seen on New Year’s Day, have been returned and impounded, according to officials.

Quincy District Court officials confirmed to 7NEWS that investigators returned the warrants to the clerk’s office on Friday. What was specifically recovered during searches of the Walshe’s residence remains unclear as a judge immediately impounded the warrants, blocking media access.

7NEWS sources say that as of Friday evening, with the warrants returned, officials are still awaiting lab results, including DNA results on several items of interest in the case.

Among the items are a bloody knife and blood found in the basement of the Walshe home. Prosecutors disclosed the knife and blood during the arraignment of Ana Walshe’s husband, Brian, on Monday, Jan. 9.

Brian Walshe remains behind bars after being ordered held on $500,000 cash bail on a charge of misleading a police investigation in connection with his wife’s disappearance.

The latest update comes a day after 7NEWS learned of a police incident report from Washington, D.C. in 2014 that alleges Walshe threatened to kill Ana and her friends. The case was closed after Ana refused to cooperate with investigators.

