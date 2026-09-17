CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - A second person has been arrested and charged in connection with the fatal shooting of a Cambridge Department of Public Works employee in the city on the Fourth of July, Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Pauline Wells announced Thursday.

Giovani Arroyo, 22 of Boston, has been arrested in connection with the murder of Xavier Bautista. Arroyo is charged with murder, carrying a firearm without a license, and conspiracy to commit a crime. He pleaded not guilty to the charges in Cambridge District Court Thursday afternoon.

Officers responded to a report of a person on the ground near the intersection of Broadway and Norfolk streets at approximately 5:30 a.m. on July 4th. When they arrived, they found Bautista, of Cambridge, dead at the scene, according to a joint statement issued by Middlesex District Attorney Marian Ryan and Cambridge Police Commissioner Pauline Wells.

Rayquon Brown, 29, was also charged in connection with Bautista’s death. He is charged with carrying a firearm without a license, being an armed career criminal, and conspiring to commit murder. He was arrested on July 13.

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