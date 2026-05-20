FRANKLIN, MASS. (WHDH) - Local students are designing toys for zoo animal sanctuaries with the Toys for Animals Project.

The Norwell nonprofit Hands House Studio is running the project. This month, Mass. Art students presented their final projects at Franklin Park Zoo.

Organizers say the toys provide animal enrichment and hands-on learning for students.

“When you come in, you’re thinking you’re making toys, but you’re actually making items to help the well-being of animals rather than a toy for a pet,” Anita Unseethaharuthai, TA at Massachusetts College of Arts and Sciences.

“They get to know a little bit about the animals, our care strategies, our conservation efforts, and then we get to learn and get inspired by all the art and techniques that they’re doing, so it’s a great, collaborative effort, and kind of a molding point between art and science,” Liam Kelly, Zoo New England.

This year, students also designed toys for pythons, sloths, and several species of birds. Once the zoo approves the designs, they’ll be given to the animals.

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