HUDSON, N.H. (WHDH) - R.J. Zangri, and Landon Morris jumped in to help a car wash when they noticed equipment was broken.

The E&M’s Family Car Wash in Hudson shared surveillance photos on social media showing the two teens fixing a foam brush that got ripped off the line.

The two young men and the car wash owner said they hope this inspires other small acts of kindness.

“We were just there and it was broken so it was just the right thing to do at the time was just fix it,” Zangri said.

“I hope people look at this story and feel inspired to do something like that,” Morris said. “What took us thirty seconds is now blowing up.”

Lucas Croteau, owner of the car wash, thanked the young men in person this week and gave them a tour of the business.

“Doing an act of kindness isn’t just a small act, it can have a large ripple effect,” Croteau said.

Morris said he hopes to one day work in the car wash business.

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