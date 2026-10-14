ANDOVER, MASS. (WHDH) - Tewksbury Girl Scout Alliya Carr is working to clean up a pond in Andover, keeping aquatic life there safe.

Carr found that discarded fishing line often ends up in Haggett’s Pond. It takes between 500 and 600 years for the line to break down, she said, and it poses a threat to animals, so she built to monofilament recycling centers where people can drop off fishing line.

“I love to go fishing and every time I go fishing, I just see trash all over the place and it just makes me so sad because I see it tangled in the trees and then I started researching into it and realized a lot of animals are affected negatively by it,” see said. “You don’t have to be an adult to make a change, you just have to put your mind to it and care about it enough, and then maybe what you really want, your dream may come true.”

The fishing line can be recycled into new materials like fish habitat structures and even children’s toys.

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