Semi trucks line Detroit highway to help man considering suicide

(WHDH) — Police in Michigan enlisted the help of multiple truck drivers to help a man who was threatening suicide on a highway overpass.

All lanes of Interstate 696 were closed early Tuesday morning around 1 a.m. in the Detroit suburb of Oak Park, Fox 2 reports.

Michigan State Police started organizing semi-trucks that were passing through the area, having them park under the overpass to shorten the distance the man would fall if he jumped.

This photo does show the work troopers and local officers do to serve the public. But also in that photo is a man struggling with the decision to take his own life. Please remember help is available through the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. pic.twitter.com/RBAlCIXT1o — MSP Metro Detroit (@mspmetrodet) April 24, 2018

The situation came to a peaceful conclusion when the man decided to walk off the bridge after several hours of negotiations with police. He was taken to a nearby hospital for evaluation.

If you or a loved one is feeling distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The crisis center provides free and confidential emotional support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255, or send a text to 741-741.

Click here for the warning signs and risk factors of suicide. Call 1-800-273-TALK for free and confidential emotional support.

