Sen. Ed Markey calls for immediate action on gun safety

ROXBURY (WHDH) — Sen. Ed Markey (D-Mass.) called for a change on gun control after a deadly mass shooting killed 17 people at high school in Florida last week.

Markey spoke at a news conference along with students, public health officials and members of the group Mothers for Justice and Equality in Roxbury on Tuesday. The senator called gun violence a public health crisis and said Congress needs to pass sweeping reforms.

Markey said the nation has reached a turning point in the gun control debate and credits the young survivors of the Florida shooting.

“I do believe it’s because of the children. I believe it’s because of how articulate and angry the children are,” said Markey.

Markey said Congress needs to pass background checks and have guns confiscated from those deemed mentally ill. He said while more funding is needed for mental health services, tighter gun control laws are needed.

“Sadly, it’s becoming normal for us to turn on the television screen and hear of a massive shooting, lives being taken from us,” said Monalisa Smith, president and CEO of Mothers for Justice and Equality.

Markey said he is also in favor of a state bill that would let judges temporarily take away guns from those who are found to be mentally ill.

