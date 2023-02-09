Senator Elizabeth Warren has led over three dozen lawmakers in unveiling new legislation that would expand access to affordable child care, offer high-quality early education to every child, and create good jobs for educators.

The move follows Sen. Warren’s decision to bring Eugénie Ouedraogo, a childcare worker based in Taunton, as her guest to President Biden’s State of the Union address.

The bill would use a sliding scale to ensure that fees are affordable based on families income, Sen. Warren said. Higher-income families would pay no more than seven percent of their income and lower income families making less than 75 percent of their state median income would be fully subsidized.

“A lack of child care is holding back our economy and keeping parents out of the workforce – it’s giving lie to the notion that there’s equal opportunity in our country,” Sen. Warren said in a statement. “We can’t build a future by shortchanging our babies and families. The more we invest in child care, the better for our families, our small businesses and our entire economy.”

Half of families nationwide would pay no more than $10 a day for child care. In Massachusetts, a family with an infant and a 2-year-old making $130,125 would pay no more than $10 per day, or $200 per month, down from the current average cost of $3,128 per month.

