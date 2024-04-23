(CNN) — The Senate will take up the House-passed $95 billion foreign aid package this week, as the legislation nears its final congressional action after both sides of Capitol Hill have struggled for months to send aid to Ukraine, Israel and Taiwan.

The Senate begins with two procedural votes on Tuesday afternoon, interrupting a previously scheduled recess. While the chamber is expected to have enough support from both parties to pass the legislation, the exact timing for a final vote remains a question as any one senator can slow the process before sending the package to President Joe Biden for his signature, though it is expected to pass by midweek.

The legislation ties together four bills that the House voted on separately in a rare Saturday session, providing nearly $61 billion in aid for Ukraine, over $26 billion for Israel and more than $8 billion for the Indo-Pacific. The first three bills are very similar to the package that the Senate passed earlier this year, which House Speaker Mike Johnson had originally refused to bring to the House floor.

The fourth bill increases sanctions on Russian assets and contains language that could lead to a ban on TikTok in the US. It gives Chinese parent company ByteDance roughly nine months to sell TikTok, or the app will be banned from American app stores.

The House took up the legislation after Johnson bucked conservatives in his party who opposed sending aid to Ukraine and threatened to oust him over his handling of the issue. In the end, the legislation was sent out of the House by a broad bipartisan margin.

Aid for Ukraine and Israel has been stalled after House and Senate Republicans demanded action on border security first, leading to months of negotiations in the Senate on a border package tied to foreign aid. However, former President Donald Trump led the opposition to the final deal, and Republicans ultimately discarded it.

“The Senate now stands ready to take the next step,” Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer declared Saturday afternoon. “A few moments ago, Democrats and Republicans locked in an agreement enabling the Senate to finish work on the supplemental with the first vote on Tuesday afternoon.”

The New York Democrat added, “To our friends in Ukraine, to our allies in NATO, to our allies in Israel, and to civilians around the world in need of aid: rest assured America will deliver yet again.”

The Senate’s votes Tuesday afternoon will set up a vote on final passage of the package no later than Wednesday night. Senators were supposed to be in recess this week, marking the Passover holiday, but they elected to return and wrap up work on the foreign aid package instead.

(Copyright (c) 2024 CNN. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)