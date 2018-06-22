BARTLETT, N.H. (WHDH) — Story Land is hosting its first ever Sensory Sensitive Weekend this Saturday and Sunday, which will cater to the autism community.

The park hopes the weekend will make families feel more comfortable as they enjoy the attractions without dealing with sensory overload.

Story Land will either turn ride and park music down or off and will also turn off certain geysers and water features.

A quiet dining area will be designated at Los Bravos Burgers and comfort dogs will be available at Mother Goose’s Manor from 9:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

No smoking will be allowed throughout the entire park.

They are also opening their new calming room, designed for those who need a break.

The park will be open from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.

