Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Interstate 495 in Chelmsford is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries, officials said.
All travel lanes on the northbound side of the highway at Route 3 were closed, according to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard. State police say two lanes have since reopened.
All southbound lanes have been blocked to allow for a medical helicopter to land at the scene, state police said.
No additional details were available regarding injuries to those involved in the crash.
Motorists are urged to avoid the area.
