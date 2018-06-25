Serious multi-vehicle crash shuts down Interstate 495 in Chelmsford

CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Interstate 495 in Chelmsford is closed in both directions due to a multi-vehicle crash with serious injuries, officials said.

All travel lanes on the northbound side of the highway at Route 3 were closed, according to MassDOT Communications Director Jacquelyn Goddard. State police say two lanes have since reopened.

All southbound lanes have been blocked to allow for a medical helicopter to land at the scene, state police said.

No additional details were available regarding injuries to those involved in the crash.

Motorists are urged to avoid the area.

In #Chelmsford @MassDOT says I-495 NB by Ex 35 , there is a several vehicle crash w/serious injury. All travel lanes northbound blocked – only BDL open. — Jacquelyn Goddard (@JacqueGoddard) June 25, 2018

#MATraffic #RT495 @ #RT3 north and south shutdown for lifeflight. #Lowell Connector shut down to RT 495 north. — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) June 25, 2018

