STOUGHTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A Food Network chef was serving up food for first responders and community members heading into Thanksgiving.

Chef Stephen Coe rolled into Stoughton with his award-winning food truck Wednesday to serve officers, firefighters and more, cooking special meals for a cause in partnership with several other groups.

“I’m doing this just to give back, I mean, I love police and fire (department members) and I love giving back and this is a unique, fun way to do it,” Coe told 7NEWS as he worked over his oven top.

“We usually bring tacos or unique flavors – today we have lobster quesadillas, pork belly tacos and, to celebrate Thanksgiving, we’re doing a duck fat/turkey leg taco,” the chef said. “You know, mangos, avocado – some fun street food.”

The food came as a Thanksgiving gift for officers and firefighters, giving them some respite during a busy holiday season.

“To be recognized by these folks here, it’s a great feeling,” said Stoughton Police Deputy Chief Brian Holmes as members of his department came out for the event.

One of the event’s partners, the Hannon Foundation was created to help families in eastern Mass. who are experiencing financial strain due to a parent’s loss of employment or a family member’s medical condition, according to their website. The group has been able to raise more than $300,000 through different events all year long.

The president of the foundation, Alison Hannon, said the work is a family effort.

“It’s our friends and family and our extended friends and family who have helped us raise that money and it’s for families that we all know, families that we wouldn’t have been able to help otherwise, that now get to feel the love of their community around them,” Hannon said.

The Foundation also partnered with “Feed the First Responders” to make Wednesday’s event possible.

